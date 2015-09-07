Ad
Danish anti-migrant ads get hostile reception in Lebanon

by Hassan Zaraket and Lisbeth Kirk, Beirut, Copenhagen,

Denmark’s publication of anti-migrant ads in Lebanese newspapers has prompted some Arab readers to say it “doesn’t think about the humanitarian side” of the Syria war.

The ads first appeared in the Assafir, Annahar, and Daily Star newspapers on Monday (7 September).

They warn people Denmark has “decided to tighten regulations concerning refugees”.

They note: people must now wait at least five years to get permanent residence; they’ll get up to 50 percent less welfare than ...

Lisbeth Kirk

Lisbeth Kirk

