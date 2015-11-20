Ad
MEPs leaving a plenary session. How much may the public know about how they spend their expense allowances? (Photo: European Parliament)

European Parliament taken to court by EU journalists

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A group of 29 European journalists have filed complaints with the EU's Court of Justice, demanding access to documents that will show how members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have been spending their allowances.

The reporters filed freedom of information (FOI) requests with the European Parliament, asking for copies of documents that show details for the MEPs' travel expenses, accommodation expenses, office expenses, and assistants expenses for the past four years.

“We are no...

