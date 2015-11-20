Ad
euobserver
Construction work at EU Parliament: Institutions must adapt, or lose relevance (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Making the EU fit for 21st century challenges

EU Political
Opinion
by ULRICH SPECK, WASHINGTON,

The EU is under massive stress: the euro and Greek crisis; the Ukraine conflict; the refugee crisis; potential Brexit; anti-EU populism in many EU countries; and, now, the Paris security crisis.

The proliferation of challenges has led to an improvised system of crisis management led by Berlin. But in order to make the EU capable of dealing with the new problems, the bloc needs to overhaul its institutions.

In the east, Vladimir Putin's Russia is openly challenging EU support for t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

UK to keep EU waiting on legal demands
Juncker foresees two-speed Europe
Construction work at EU Parliament: Institutions must adapt, or lose relevance (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections