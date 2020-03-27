Poland's sham presidential election in a pandemic

Some 25 countries have decided to postpone their upcoming elections, with the last few - mostly regional or in tiny states - being held in early March.

Even Vladimir Putin postponed his constitutional referendum.

The only nation-wide election organised already during the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic was held on March 15 in France, with 600 doctors now requesting prime minister Edouard Philippe be put on trial for failing to prevent an epidemic.

Following the vote, numerous...