Ad
euobserver
Declaring a state of emergency is not even an option on the table for Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) chairman Jarosław Kaczyński - as it would render the 10 May election impossible (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Poland's sham presidential election in a pandemic

Health & Society
Opinion
by Martin Mycielski, Brussels,

Some 25 countries have decided to postpone their upcoming elections, with the last few - mostly regional or in tiny states - being held in early March.

Even Vladimir Putin postponed his constitutional referendum.

The only nation-wide election organised already during the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic was held on March 15 in France, with 600 doctors now requesting prime minister Edouard Philippe be put on trial for failing to prevent an epidemic.

Following the vote, numerous...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Martin Mycielski is a former Brussels correspondent for Gazeta Wyborcza, and now public affairs director and board member at the Open Dialogue Foundation, a Brussels-based NGO defending human rights and the rule of law.

Related articles

Poland's rule of law defiance is an escalating crisis for EU
MEPs call on EU states to act on Hungary and Poland
MEPs complain of 'no action' on Hungary and Poland
Declaring a state of emergency is not even an option on the table for Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) chairman Jarosław Kaczyński - as it would render the 10 May election impossible (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Martin Mycielski is a former Brussels correspondent for Gazeta Wyborcza, and now public affairs director and board member at the Open Dialogue Foundation, a Brussels-based NGO defending human rights and the rule of law.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections