Cybercrime rises during coronavirus pandemic

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned on Tuesday (24 March) that cybercrime in the EU has increased due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the increasing amount of time that people spend online due to new measures taken by member states to stop the spread of the virus - while they also benefit from the health crisis itself.

"They follow us online and exploit our concerns about the coronavirus. Our fear becomes thei...