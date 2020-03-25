Ad
The head of global research and analysis at Kaspersky, Costin Raiu, warned that a cyberattack against a hospital can result in a loss of human lives (Photo: Wikimedia)

Cybercrime rises during coronavirus pandemic

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned on Tuesday (24 March) that cybercrime in the EU has increased due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the increasing amount of time that people spend online due to new measures taken by member states to stop the spread of the virus - while they also benefit from the health crisis itself.

"They follow us online and exploit our concerns about the coronavirus. Our fear becomes thei...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

