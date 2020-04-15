Ad
Despite the reticence of some member states, calls for an EU-wide green recovery strategy has gained ground politically (Photo: Pictures of Money)

EU alliance calls for green recovery plan

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

An alliance of 180 European politicians, business leaders, MEPs and environmental activists urged, on Tuesday (14 April), to increase green investment in the bloc to develop "a new model of prosperity" based on sustainability, the protection of biodiversity, and the transformation of the EU's agri-food system.

"Covid-19 will not make climate change and nature degradation go away [and] we will not win the fight against Covid-19 without a solid economic response," reads

