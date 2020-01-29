Ad
euobserver
Croatian state secretary for EU affairs Andreja Metelko-Zgombic at the press conference after the meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU states wary of MEPs leading future conference

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU countries continued to hammer out their positions on the Conference on the Future of Europe, a two-year process aimed at engaging EU citizens and revamp the bloc after Brexit.

EU affairs ministers on Tuesday (28 January) discussed what the council's position should be after the European Parliament presented an ambitious proposal, and the EU Commission put forward its ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders cagey on 'Future of Europe' conference
Parliament calls for citizens' 'agoras' to shape future EU
'Democracy commissioner' doesn't rule out treaty change
Croatian state secretary for EU affairs Andreja Metelko-Zgombic at the press conference after the meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections