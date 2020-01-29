EU states wary of MEPs leading future conference

EU countries continued to hammer out their positions on the Conference on the Future of Europe, a two-year process aimed at engaging EU citizens and revamp the bloc after Brexit.
EU affairs ministers on Tuesday (28 January) discussed what the council's position should be after the European Parliament presented an ambitious proposal, and the EU Commission put forward its ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.