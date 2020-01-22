Wednesday

22nd Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

EU commission 'lacks ambition' on future conference

  • Commission adds little to parliament's ambitious EU reform plans (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The European Commission is keen to stay clear of possible treaty changes as a result of the planned conference of the future of Europe, in its draft position to be published on Wednesday (22 January) and seen by EUobserver.

The EU executive's communication on the conference, a two-year soul-searching exercise aimed at reforming the EU after Brexit, is less enthusiastic about the revamp than the European Parliament.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

German MEP Gabriele Bischoff, a Social-democrat member of the parliament's working group on the conference, said the commission's input was "not very ambitious, not very clear, not very outspoken, and is not addressing what should come out of this conference".

The parliament, which adopted its position last week , set out a complex proposal with so-called citizens' agoras including hundreds of EU citizens.

It also proposed an organisational structure involving a plenary, a steering and an executive committee in charge of the process, in which centre-right EPP group leader Manfred Weber, liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt and a yet unnamed Socialist MEP would play central roles.

But the commission, instead, argues that "the conference should build on the well-established citizens' dialogues".

The executive said it has conducted 1,850 of such town hall-style meetings with commissioners and citizens in the last five years in 650 locations with over 200,000 participants.

But a "citizens' dialogue reloaded is not enough if you want to reach out to a wide range of people, not only the ones who are already pro-EU," Bischoff, the German MEP, told EUobserver,

The commission also says the conference should be about "reaching out to the silent majority of Europeans, empowering them and giving them the space to speak up is essential for our democracy".

But Bischoff said the position paper was "very vague" and lacked plans on how to have a meaningful dialogue with citizens.

The commission defines the conference as a "new public forum for an open, inclusive, transparent and structured debate with citizens" that is open to civil society, national and regional authorities, and parliaments.

It also says that "success will largely depend on how effective and widely it is communicated to Europeans", and it adds that the conference needs a "joint promotion plan".

Working out the concept, structure, scope, and timing of the conference should be the result of negotiations between the commission, parliament and member states, the draft paper points out.

The commission argues the conference should first focus on the "EU's headline ambitions", such as climate change, equality, digital transformation, strengthening the EU's role in the world, and "shoring up" the EU's democratic foundations.

In a second strand, the conference should work out the lead candidate system, and transnational lists for the next EU elections, which require unanimity among member states, the commission notes.

The commission proposes to kick off the conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, on 9 May, which is Europe Day.

What to do?

But the executive, which has the power to propose legislation, remains muted on how it wants to put citizens' demands into action.

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen has pledged "to follow up on what is debated and agreed during the conference".

However, a reference in an earlier version of the text to take legislative action and propose treaty change "if appropriate" was taken out.

"I expect a clear commitment from the commission to treaty changes," Green MEP Daniel Freund said, who is also part of the EU parliament's working group on the conference.

"If we want to make the European Union more democratic and more powerful, we must not cling to the status quo. It is clear that in the end the only way to achieve this is by changing the treaties," said Freund, who thinks the commission's proposal "signals that it is open to the ambitious reform plans" of the parliament.

He added that the conference is an "enormous opportunity to make the EU fit for the future", but that the commission and member states "must now show citizens that they are serious about reforms".

Next phase

The three EU institutions will have to agree on the substance, final framework, and possible outcomes of the conference, and talks are still ongoing. EU leaders last December were cautious about a major reform exercise.

The EU ambassadors are expected to discuss the issue on Wednesday in preparation for the EU affairs ministers' first discussion on the conference next Tuesday (28 January).

Member states are not expected to hammer out a joint position next Tuesday, but will formulate one "soon", a diplomat said, in time for the possible 9 May start of the conference.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU leaders cagey on 'Future of Europe' conference
  2. Parliament calls for citizens' 'agoras' to shape future EU
  3. EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation
  4. From Bratislava to Rome: Little more than a show of unity
Parliament calls for citizens' 'agoras' to shape future EU

Details have been revealed by the European Parliament of its proposals on how to conduct the two-year post-Brexit reform exercise of the EU. But a final format will have to be determined in talks with member states and the commission.

EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation

Both EU member states and the parliament want to be ready in January with an agreement on how to involve citizens in a serious attempt to rethink the future of the EU. But institutional issues would come first.

Analysis

From Bratislava to Rome: Little more than a show of unity

The so-called Bratislava process of reflection for the EU came to an end on Saturday, but there were few tangible results that citizens could take away from the soul-searching. Despite that, unity among the EU-27 has been maintained.

Exclusive

Senior Polish member at EU body faces Belgian abuse probe

A Polish official seeking to become president of the European Economic Social Committee, a minor EU institution, could face Belgian charges for psychological harassment after the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf alerted authorities.

Catalan MEPs Puigdemont and Comin look for a party

The former head of the Catalan regional government, Carles Puigdemont, and one member of his government, Toni Comín, have requested to join the Greens/EFA group - but they do not close the door to other political groups.

News in Brief

  1. EU investment bank to keep pressure on Turkey over gas
  2. 'Rare' migrant boat from Belgium to UK sinks
  3. First annual rule of law report expected this year, Reynders said
  4. MEPs give first green light to Vietnam trade deal
  5. Thunberg denounces inaction of global leaders in Davos
  6. Talks with US on digital tax still 'difficult', France says
  7. Over 80 NGOs demand end to EU gas subsidies
  8. EU to enforce Libya arms ban via old naval mission

This is the (finally) approved European Commission

MEPs gave the green light to the entire new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg - but with the abstention of the Greens and a rejection by the leftist group GUE/NGL.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. EU warned on 'vigilance' after Davos spy fail
  2. What's Libya's impact on EU foreign policy?
  3. EU commission 'lacks ambition' on future conference
  4. Will US privacy-lite hollow out GDPR?
  5. Senior Polish member at EU body faces Belgian abuse probe
  6. Why isn't Germany helping gay rights in Hungary, Poland?
  7. US retiree, scammed by former EU official, awaits justice
  8. Vienna-Brussels night train returns amid EU green talk

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us