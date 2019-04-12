Ad
The new parliament will convene in the first week of July

EU parliament meets last time This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The current European Parliament will meet in Strasbourg for the last time before the European elections in May.

On Monday (15 April), MEPs will discuss the rule of law in Romania, where the government has been criticised for putting political pressure on judicial independence.

EU lawmakers will on Tuesday vote on new rules protecting whistleblowers, creating safe channels for those who want to disclose breaches of EU law....

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

