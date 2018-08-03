Ad
euobserver
Operation Sophia has rescued around 50,000 people since 2015 (Photo: CSDP EEAS)

EU still not clear on where to put rescued migrants

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU states have yet to reach an agreement on changing rules for an EU naval operation, at Italy's demand, when it comes to offloading rescued migrants at sea.

EU ambassadors on Friday (3 August) in a meeting in Brussels discussed Operation Sophia, an EU naval operation primarily tasked to "identify, capture and dispose of vessels" used by migrant smugglers and traffickers off the Libyan coast.

The operation also conducts sea rescues, when required, and then disembarks people in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Trump hails Italy's 'bold leadership' on migration
Italian populists try to sink EU migrant mission
EU migration talks hit Italian rock
Italy to take in migrants after all
Operation Sophia has rescued around 50,000 people since 2015 (Photo: CSDP EEAS)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections