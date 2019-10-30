Romanian president and PM at war over commission pick

The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, has accused the caretaker prime minister Viorica Dancila of being "irresponsible" for announcing a commissioner-designate for the new EU commission - while Bucharest is expecting a new government to be formed next week.

Dancila on Tuesday (29 October) said the socialist Victor Negrescu, a former MEP and ex-minister, was her choice to join the team of president-elect of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

However, Iohannis has now call...