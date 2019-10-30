Ad
euobserver
Romania's previous government collapsed after the rejection of its previous candidate for the EU Commission. Now there is a new row in Bucharest (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Romanian president and PM at war over commission pick

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, has accused the caretaker prime minister Viorica Dancila of being "irresponsible" for announcing a commissioner-designate for the new EU commission - while Bucharest is expecting a new government to be formed next week.

Dancila on Tuesday (29 October) said the socialist Victor Negrescu, a former MEP and ex-minister, was her choice to join the team of president-elect of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

However, Iohannis has now call...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Breton's firm hosted unlawful copy of EU police data
Macron ponders options for EU commissioner
How MEPs will quiz the next commissioners
Romania's previous government collapsed after the rejection of its previous candidate for the EU Commission. Now there is a new row in Bucharest (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections