Commission social security rules hit cross-border workers

If you're a musician in an orchestra playing concerts in many European countries or have a PhD in physics and working on the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, you could wake up tomorrow in a different social security system.
What if you don't understand the language it's operated in? Is your home still in a smaller country located on the periphery of the European Union? Nobody cares.
The mobility of workers in Europe is growing with the number of EU inhabitants living in another me...
Marek Benio is vice president of the Labour Mobility Initiative Association, the largest European think tank which promotes the rights of posted workers and their employers.
