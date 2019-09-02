Ad
Russian jets: More than one person per day killed for over two years (Photo: mil.ru)

A message to the EU from Syria

by Iyas Kaadouni, Brussels,

I come from Idlib, the most heavily bombed city in the world, and I have a message for the EU.

People are being fired on every day by Syrian and Russian jets on the other side of the Turkish border.

There are millions in harm's way and if no one helps them, then, sooner or later, they will flee to the EU in a repeat of events in 2015.

Idlib is in north-east Syria, on the way from the Turkish border to the Syrian city of Homs and, further south, to Damascus.

Idlib an...

Author Bio

Iyas Kaadouni is a Syrian journalist from Idlib who now lives in Brussels.

