EU elections: populists gained votes - but lost initiative

Populists and anti-European parties have gained a substantial number of seats in the European Parliament elections of 2019.
This result had been predicted for some months, and had been expected to confirm a major power shift in Europe.
However, this was not the ground-breaking populist revolution that some had predicted.
The reality is that result was more fizz than bang; more of a reflection of their popularity at national level over the past few months than the realisat...
Tomi Huhtanen is the executive director of the Wilfried Martins Centre for European Studies in Brussels - the official think tank of the European People's Party.
