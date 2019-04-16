Ad
The environment committee probably experienced its most attended meeting, with climate activist Greta Thurnberg as its guest (Photo: European Parliament)

Applause and praise, but no new climate action for Greta

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

An emotional speech by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thurnberg in the European Parliament met with applause and praise on Tuesday (16 April), but also with hardly any concrete proposals.

"I want you to panic," Thurnberg told members of the parliament's environment committee. "I want you to act as if the house was on fire."

She stressed that by 2030 - "10 years, 259 days and 10 hours away from now" - the world may face an irreversible chain reaction in its climate, leading to ...

