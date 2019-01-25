Brexit votes set for This WEEK

Brexit is set to dominate this week as the British parliament debates proposals to break the on-going negotiation deadlock with embattled prime minister Theresa May.

The Tuesday (29 January) debate will explore proposals to possibly delay the UK's exit day beyond the 29 March deadline or even hold a second referendum.

The plans are part of intense in-fighting among British MPs over the direction of May's deal with the European Union, some of whom want to wrestle away the prime min...