EU 'perspective' opposed by Russia in Balkans

EU leaders are preparing to restate their vows on Western Balkans enlargement in Sofia on Thursday (17 May).

But the summit will take place amid heightened competition from Russia, according to Albania, one of the EU accession frontrunners.

"The EU reaffirms its unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans," EU leaders plan to say in Thursday's declaration, seen by EUobserver.

"Building on the progress achieved so far, the Western Balkans partner...