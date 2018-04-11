Ad
euobserver
EU competition probe is looking into companies active in the distribution of media rights when it comes to sporting events (Photo: bildungsr0man)

EU raids Murdoch firm in sport 'cartel' probe

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission officials on Tuesday (10 April) raided offices of sports media rights companies as part of an anti-trust investigation.

In a statement, the Brussels-executive said the companies may have violated rules that "prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices".

The probes took place in several EU states.

When asked which member states, a European commission spokesperson told this webs...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU takes step to end TV 'geo-blocking'
EU competition probe targets Sky and Hollywood
EU competition probe is looking into companies active in the distribution of media rights when it comes to sporting events (Photo: bildungsr0man)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections