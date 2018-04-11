EU raids Murdoch firm in sport 'cartel' probe

European Commission officials on Tuesday (10 April) raided offices of sports media rights companies as part of an anti-trust investigation.
In a statement, the Brussels-executive said the companies may have violated rules that "prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices".
The probes took place in several EU states.
When asked which member states, a European commission spokesperson told this webs...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
