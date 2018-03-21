Whistleblower fears for life as US arrests Malta bank chair

A source for murdered Maltese reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia turned herself into the Greek police on Tuesday (20 March) after Malta and Cyprus issued a European warrant for her arrest.

The crackdown on Maria Efimova, a 35-year old Russian national who fed Galizia inside information that led to reports on high level political corruption and money laundering, appears to be part of an on-going smear campaign against the whistle-blower.

According to the Maltese authorities, Efimova h...