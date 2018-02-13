Ad
euobserver
The IOM has helped return some 20,000 from Libya to their home countries last year (Photo: unsmil.unmissions.org)

Libya return demand triggers reintegration headaches

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Around 20,000 people left Libya for their home countries last year under an EU funded programme. But the project had planned for a far fewer, triggering problems for some returned.

Run by the Geneva-based International Organisation for the Migration (IOM), the programme aims to provide migrants stuck in Libya with opportunities once back in their home communities. Such efforts are meant to help people rebuild their lives - also known reintegration assistance.

In 2017, it planned t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Few migrants returned to Turkey under 2016 deal
EU 'hypocrisy' condemns people to Libya
Frontex naval operation to look for 'foreign fighters'
Ethiopian regime to get EU migrants' names
The IOM has helped return some 20,000 from Libya to their home countries last year (Photo: unsmil.unmissions.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections