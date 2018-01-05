Kosovo's EU future at risk in war crimes dispute

Leading EU countries and the US have warned Kosovo of "severe consequences" if it walked away from a war crimes tribunal.

"We urge all Kosovo's leaders … [to] honestly inform Kosovo's citizens of the severe negative consequences, including for Kosovo's international and Euro-Atlantic integration, if Kosovo continues on this path," France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the US said on Thursday (4 January).

"The creation of the specialist chambers was the only way for Kosovo to demon...