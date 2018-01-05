Kosovo's EU future at risk in war crimes dispute

Leading EU countries and the US have warned Kosovo of "severe consequences" if it walked away from a war crimes tribunal.
"We urge all Kosovo's leaders … [to] honestly inform Kosovo's citizens of the severe negative consequences, including for Kosovo's international and Euro-Atlantic integration, if Kosovo continues on this path," France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the US said on Thursday (4 January).
"The creation of the specialist chambers was the only way for Kosovo to demon...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.