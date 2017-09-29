Germany needs to stay invested in Western Balkans

Germany's elections on Sunday (24 September) confirmed the victory of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian partners, the CSU, albeit with a drop in votes compared to past elections.

But, of course, the result will not undermine Germany's role in Europe or in the Balkans — and neither will it serve to weaken the position of chancellor Angela Merkel.

The chancellor remains a significant figure, and is largely supported by German public opinion. This was proven by the e...