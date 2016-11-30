Ad
euobserver
The prospect of Brexit and Trump has spurred the EU into action on the military front (Photo: Public Affairs Office)

EU to propose joint defence fund

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission is planning to propose the creation of a fund for military procurement and research, as part of wider plans for an EU defence union.

The proposal, due out in Brussels on Wednesday (30 November) and seen by the Reuters news agency, says member states should pool money into a “European Defence Fund” that could be used to purchase items such as helicopters, warships, and drones.

It says participating states would be able to borrow from the fund to buy assets...

Germany: Trump victory to spur EU military union
