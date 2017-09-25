Ad
euobserver
The Sleipner field in the North Sea is one of the few installations in Europe that deploys carbon capture and storage. (Photo: Kjetil Alsvik/Statoil)

Europe holds off on storing CO2

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

In six weeks, climate negotiators will meet in Bonn, Germany, to attend the United Nations' annual climate conference.

They will debate how they can implement the global agreement struck in Paris in 2015, which aimed to slow down the average temperature rise to a maximum of 2C, and to make an effort not to go beyond 1.5C - the current temperature rise since pre-industrial times is already more than 1C.

Reports from energy and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Video games, inventions, and protests at Paris CO2 summit
London and Prague call for 'light touch' on EU climate goals
Former UN climate chief says US will still leave Paris accord
UN report calls for 'technological change' on global warming
The Sleipner field in the North Sea is one of the few installations in Europe that deploys carbon capture and storage. (Photo: Kjetil Alsvik/Statoil)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections