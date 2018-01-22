How Oettinger's CO2 sell-off could fill Brexit blackhole

How can the hole that the UK will leave in the EU budget after Brexit be filled?
The European Commissioner in charge of that budget, Guenther Oettinger, gave some examples earlier this month.
He said a tax on plastics could do the trick, and despite his colleagues' doubts, is lobbying in favour of the idea.
The German commissioner also launched the idea for another potential source of revenue: the proceeds from the EU...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here