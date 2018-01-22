Ad
euobserver
Germany still relies heavily on coal, which means it needs to sell its energy companies more ETS permits (Photo: Tobias Scheck)

How Oettinger's CO2 sell-off could fill Brexit blackhole

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

How can the hole that the UK will leave in the EU budget after Brexit be filled?

The European Commissioner in charge of that budget, Guenther Oettinger, gave some examples earlier this month.

He said a tax on plastics could do the trick, and despite his colleagues' doubts, is lobbying in favour of the idea.

The German commissioner also launched the idea for another potential source of revenue: the proceeds from the EU...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Oettinger pushes plastic tax but colleagues express doubts
Emissions trading deal reached after 'isolating' Poland
Commission reveals plastic tax to cover Brexit budget hole
UK polluters face Brexit anxiety over carbon credits
Germany still relies heavily on coal, which means it needs to sell its energy companies more ETS permits (Photo: Tobias Scheck)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections