Taking full benefit of supercomputers in Europe

Companies able to take full advantage of digital infrastructures, process and disseminate digital products and services will be the ones who will benefit the most of today's data economy and society.
However, among today's digital industry giants (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft), none of them is European.
This is one of the reasons why the Digital Single Market is one of the top priorities of the European Commission.
It is also why the European Union needs to...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
