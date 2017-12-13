Facebook to shift ad revenue away from Ireland

Facebook will no longer use Ireland as a means to slash its global tax bills following public and EU pressure over dubious corporate tax structures.
The move was announced Tuesday (12 December) by Facebook's chief financial officer Dave Wehner.
Wehner said the company will stop rerouting international advertising sales through its Irish-based subsidiary, with an aim to start making the necessary changes in 2018.
"This means that advertising revenue supported by our local te...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
