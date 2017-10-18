Member states eye agreement on posted workers

After months of negotiations, EU member states are trying to break a deadlock in discussions over the revision of a directive on posted workers before a crucial meeting next Monday (23 October).
The issue revolves around differing pay levels for workers temporarily posted in another EU country compared with native workers.
"A deal is within reach," an EU official said on Tuesday.
But he warned that some elements of the discussions would "demand a political compromise."<...
