Killer robots debate shortened by unpaid bills

A United Nations working group has scheduled a meeting for November to discuss lethal autonomous weapons, after enough countries, including Spain and Greece, had paid their bills.
Their first meeting, scheduled for August, had been cancelled because the cash to finance the meeting rooms and translators was lacking.
However, almost 50 countries still have not paid their contributions - either from this year, previous years, or both - casting doubts over whether future discussions ...
