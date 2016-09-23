Migrant smugglers mostly Turks, says Europol

Member states are reporting more and more migrant smuggling suspects to the EU police agency Europol.
The spike in reporting, when compared to last year, suggests Turkish nationals ply the migrant smuggling trade more than anyone else.
"What we see is that Turkish suspects smuggle migrants both into the EU and within the EU," an Europol spokesperson told EUobserver earlier this week.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
