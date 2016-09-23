Ad
Migrant smugglers mostly Turks, says Europol

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member states are reporting more and more migrant smuggling suspects to the EU police agency Europol.

The spike in reporting, when compared to last year, suggests Turkish nationals ply the migrant smuggling trade more than anyone else.

"What we see is that Turkish suspects smuggle migrants both into the EU and within the EU," an Europol spokesperson told EUobserver earlier this week.

EU signs deal to train Libya coastguard
