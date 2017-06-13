Ad
euobserver
Paisley (r), a former DUP chief, known for spreading sectarian hatred (Photo: PRODUP Photos)

UK set for joint rule with Northern Irish zealots

EU & the World
EU Political
by Shona Murray, Dublin,

The British government is preparing to share power with a Northern Irish party, that is known, if at all, for its anti-gay views and for its links with sectarian killers.

A coalition deal with the Democratic Unionists Party (DUP) is the only way for British prime minister Theresa May and her Conservative Party to stay in power after she haemorrhaged support in last Thursday’s (8 June) snap election.

But the DUP’s ultra-conservative views on same-sex marriage, abortion, and climat...

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

