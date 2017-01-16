Ad
euobserver
May invited the other 27 EU ambassadors to hear her speech (Photo: Reuters)

Britain to issue EU ultimatum on Tuesday

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Theresa May aims to tell the EU that she is prepared to quit the single market if she does not get her way in Brexit talks, with one option being to turn the UK into a tax haven.

The British leader is to issue the ultimatum at a speech in Lancaster House, a London mansion, to ambassadors from the other 27 EU states on Tuesday (17 January), The Sunday Times, a British newspaper, reported, citing Downing Street sources.

She will say that Britain must “respect the result” of the Bre...

