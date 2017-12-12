EU complicit in Libyan torture, says Amnesty

The EU and respective member states are complicit with migrant abuse and torture in Libya, says Amnesty International.

The NGO's Europe director John Dalhuisen told reporters in Brussels on Monday (11 December) that the EU, and its member states led by Italy, are flaunting human rights obligations by helping Libyans return migrants to the country.

"When you partner with a partner who is itself a partner with criminals, and you turn a blind eye to those crimes, you certainly become...