EU takes step toward joint army

The vast majority of EU states have agreed to create what some have called the nucleus of a joint army.
Twenty three out of 28 EU states signed the declaration in Brussels on Monday (13 November), prior to making a legally binding pledge at an EU summit next month.
Britain, Denmark, Ireland, Malta, and Portugal stayed out.
But some of them, such as Ireland, indicated they might join in time for the summit. Britain, which is leaving the EU, could also take part under speci...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
