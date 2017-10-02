Ad
euobserver
EU leaders switch on previous Russia-German pipeline, Nord Stream 1, in 2011 (Photo: nordstream.com)

EU lawyers give Russia pipeline a free pass

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Whether it is the legal service of the Quai d'Orsay in France, that of Her Majesty's foreign office in the UK, or that of the German foreign office, all government legal services recognise the need to maintain credibility.

In any opinions they provide to government, they understand they have to effectively address contrary arguments and understand the economic and political context in which they are asked for their input.

The

Related articles

Nord Stream 2 is incompatible with Energy Union
Markets shun Nord Stream 2 amid US threat
German minister looks to 'relax' EU sanctions on Russia
EU drafts tough conditions for Russia pipeline
EU leaders switch on previous Russia-German pipeline, Nord Stream 1, in 2011 (Photo: nordstream.com)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

euobserver
Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections