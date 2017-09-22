Hungary and Poland defy EU authority

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban attacked EU migrant quotas and pledged to protect Poland from EU sanctions in Warsaw on Friday (22 September).

"We don't want a mixed population, as is being created in countries to the west of us. We want other solutions, so please respect that," he said.

With Muslims accounting for most EU asylum seekers, he said he did not want to see "the Christian element constantly decreasing" in Europe.

"We accept that some [EU] states have become immig...