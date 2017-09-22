Ad
"We can say Poland is the machine driving the union," Hungary's PM Viktor Orban (l) said while visiting the Polish PM Beata Szydlo (r). (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

Hungary and Poland defy EU authority

Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban attacked EU migrant quotas and pledged to protect Poland from EU sanctions in Warsaw on Friday (22 September).

"We don't want a mixed population, as is being created in countries to the west of us. We want other solutions, so please respect that," he said.

With Muslims accounting for most EU asylum seekers, he said he did not want to see "the Christian element constantly decreasing" in Europe.

"We accept that some [EU] states have become immig...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

