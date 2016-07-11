New EU border agency to 'stress test' member states

A more powerful and much larger European border and coast guard agency is set to replace Frontex after the summer. The new agency plans to stress test EU states to identify border weak spots.

Fabrice Leggeri, its executive director, told reporters in Brussels on Monday (11 July) that they are looking for a member state to volunteer for a pilot test in autumn.

Leggeri said the plan is identify security gaps in how the EU state manages external borders amid perceived threats. Those ...