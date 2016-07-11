Ad
euobserver
Frontex, the EU border agency, is set to launch before the end of the year. (Photo: Frontex)

New EU border agency to 'stress test' member states

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A more powerful and much larger European border and coast guard agency is set to replace Frontex after the summer. The new agency plans to stress test EU states to identify border weak spots.

Fabrice Leggeri, its executive director, told reporters in Brussels on Monday (11 July) that they are looking for a member state to volunteer for a pilot test in autumn.

Leggeri said the plan is identify security gaps in how the EU state manages external borders amid perceived threats. Those ...



Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



euobserver

