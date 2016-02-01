EU and British officials intensify Brexit diplomacy

EU and British officials held intensive talks on Monday (1 February) in the latest effort to hammer out a deal for the UK’s reformed membership of the EU, which will then have to be approved by fellow member states.
Early evening, European Council president Donald Tusk announced he would table a "proposal for a new settlement" of Britain's EU membership Tuesday at noon.
All day EU and British officials had met in what sources described as a “small, restricted circle” to finalise ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
