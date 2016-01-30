Ad
The mixed bag of EU, French, and UN soldiers was meant to protect refugees (Photo: US Army Africa)

African children accuse EU peacekeepers of sex abuse

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UN’s office for human rights has said refugee minors in Bangui, in the Central African Republic (CAR), have accused EU flag-wearing soldiers of sexual abuse.

Two local girls, aged 14 to 16, said they were raped by peacekeepers in the Eufor-CAR mission. Two others, in the same age group, said they were paid for sex. Three of the four girls said the soldiers were from Georgia, which contributed 140 members to the EU’s 700-strong operation.

Refugee children also accused French ...

