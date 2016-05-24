Tough challenges ahead for Austria's president

The path to the presidency was bruising enough. But the challenge facing Alexander van der Bellen now is even more formidable.

Austria's president-elect must seek to unite a country right through the middle of which a vitriolic presidential campaign has chiselled a deep cleft.

Speaking on Monday (23 May) after his victory was confirmed, Van der Bellen pledged to address the “differences” the election had exposed. That, however, will be easier said than done.