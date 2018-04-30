Ad
Budapest's new metro line was built with EU funds, whose allocation will now come under heavy scruntiny by the commission (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Eastern states feel 'ridiculed' by EU budget plan

by Eszter Zalan and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

As the European Commission gets ready to roll out its EU budget proposal on Wednesday (2 May), eastern member states are worried about the new way the EU executive plans to calculate cohesion allocations.

Until now, the allocation of cohesion funds have been based on GDP per capita figures across the EU, but the commission now plans to introduce social and environmental indicators, such as youth unemployment and the reception of migrants.

Eastern member states generally worry th...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

