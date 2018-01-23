Facebook promises more privacy ahead of new EU rules

Social media giant Facebook says it is stepping up efforts to grant people greater privacy over their data ahead of new EU data protection rules.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, on Tuesday (23 January) said the firm is rolling out a new global privacy centre as part of its initiative to meet the criteria of the EU´s general data protection regulation.

"We are rolling out a new privacy centre globally that puts the core privacy settings for Facebook in one plac...