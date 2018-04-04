Ad
Kosovo has not been recognised by five EU member states because of their own issues with regions seeking autonomy (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Western Balkans summit imperilled over Kosovo

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Several EU member states are considering whether to attend the Western Balkan summit in May in Bulgaria at the highest level, as they object to the presence of Kosovo, one of the potential candidate countries for European accession.

Spain's prime minister Mariano Rajoy has already signalled at the EU summit last month that he might not attend the Sofia summit because Madrid does not recognise Kosovo.

Kosovo, a former Serbian province which declared independence in 2008, has not b...

Eszter Zalan

