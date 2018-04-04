Western Balkans summit imperilled over Kosovo

Several EU member states are considering whether to attend the Western Balkan summit in May in Bulgaria at the highest level, as they object to the presence of Kosovo, one of the potential candidate countries for European accession.

Spain's prime minister Mariano Rajoy has already signalled at the EU summit last month that he might not attend the Sofia summit because Madrid does not recognise Kosovo.

Kosovo, a former Serbian province which declared independence in 2008, has not b...