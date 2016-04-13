EU dismayed as Macedonia crisis reignites

The Macedonian president’s snap decision to pardon everybody under investigation for electoral fraud has reignited a political crisis in his country - a front-line state in the EU refugee crisis.
Gjorge Ivanov on Tuesday (12 April) issued a blanket amnesty for all suspects under investigation by a special prosecutor.
The decision lets off the hook senior figures from the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party, such as former interior minister Gordana Jankulovska, but also from the opposition S...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
