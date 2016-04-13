EU dismayed as Macedonia crisis reignites

The Macedonian president’s snap decision to pardon everybody under investigation for electoral fraud has reignited a political crisis in his country - a front-line state in the EU refugee crisis.

Gjorge Ivanov on Tuesday (12 April) issued a blanket amnesty for all suspects under investigation by a special prosecutor.

The decision lets off the hook senior figures from the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party, such as former interior minister Gordana Jankulovska, but also from the opposition S...