EU counts cost of US visa war

Imposing visas on US visitors would harm transatlantic relations and cost billions of euros, the European Commission has said. “It would be a major disaster,” a former EU diplomat added.
The commission published its warning to EU capitals and to the European Parliament on Tuesday (12 April).
It came following talks by EU officials...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.