Kosovo tribunal must investigate Serb crimes

There’s no doubt that Kosovo’s current government has made many internal and foreign policy errors.

There’s equally no doubt the people in charge have taken care of their private interests while forgetting the needs of ordinary Kosovars.

One huge error has been their approval of the Kosovo Relocated Specialist Judicial Institution in The Hague.

The new tribunal is to deal only with alleged war crimes by Albanians and to ignore crimes committed by Serbs in Kosovo’s war of in...