Ad
euobserver
"Crimes have no ethnicity ... Real justice is blind" (Photo: Scott*)

Kosovo tribunal must investigate Serb crimes

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Jakup Krasniqi, PRISTINA,

There’s no doubt that Kosovo’s current government has made many internal and foreign policy errors.

There’s equally no doubt the people in charge have taken care of their private interests while forgetting the needs of ordinary Kosovars.

One huge error has been their approval of the Kosovo Relocated Specialist Judicial Institution in The Hague.

The new tribunal is to deal only with alleged war crimes by Albanians and to ignore crimes committed by Serbs in Kosovo’s war of in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kosovo clashes highlight Balkans' fragility
Kosovo freezes EU-brokered deal with Serbia
Kosovo on trial, as Dutch to host EU-backed court
"Crimes have no ethnicity ... Real justice is blind" (Photo: Scott*)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections