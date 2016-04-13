EU states 'unlikely to block new tobacco deal'

If the European Commission decides to renew an anti-smuggling agreement with tobacco firm Philip Morris International (PMI), it is likely to get the go ahead from EU capitals, this website found after asking diplomatic sources from each member state.
Sources from over half of the 28 states responded to emailed questions about the tobacco deal, which will expire in July.
Eastern EU states expressed straightforward support of continuing the EU-PMI deal, with only Estonian sources s...
