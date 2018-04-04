A plea for Kosovo - voices from Pristina and Brussels

Our aim is to give a twin perspective on Kosovo's present situation and its integration path towards the EU.

We thought it interesting and enriching to see Kosovo's future accession to the EU from two different points of view: Pristina and Brussels, where in one the accent is more on what the EU should do, and from Brussels the emphasis is on Kosovo's institutions' accountability for the way ahead.

The view from Pristina is by Bekim Collaku, chief of staff to the president of K...