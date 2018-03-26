Ad
euobserver
Norway has over two decades of experience with Carbon Capture and Storage in its offshore gas field Sleipner (Photo: Harald Pettersen / Statoil)

Interview

Norway oil minister: we'll keep drilling because we do it greener

Nordics
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Oslo,

Norway presents itself as an environmentally conscious country. Indeed, its government hopes that within seven years, Norwegians will no longer buy cars powered by fossil fuels.

But while boasting a climate-friendly image, it is also continuing to sell fossil fuels across the world.

Even though Norwegians are increasingly driving electric cars – which are powered mostly by CO2-free hydropower – the country itself is banking on a continued reliance on oil and natural gas.

"Fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview

Related articles

Rotterdam and Oslo compete to set up first CO2 highway
Norway defends new Arctic oil drilling
Ex-MEP pushes CCS projects, despite 'wasted money'
Norway populists secure second term in government
Norway has over two decades of experience with Carbon Capture and Storage in its offshore gas field Sleipner (Photo: Harald Pettersen / Statoil)

Tags

NordicsEU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections