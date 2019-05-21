Can Tusk go home again?

Donald Tusk's term as president of the European Council will end on 30 November, which is perfect timing for the Polish opposition.
After the parliamentary election in late October, Poland will hold its presidential election in April 2020, and opposition voters already see Tusk as the only viable candidate.
For the past year, Tusk has been dropping hints that he intends to return to Polish politics. "No one expects that after the conclusion of my term I will just be watching poli...
Slawomir Sierakowski, founder of the Krytyka Polityczna movement, is director of the Institute for Advanced Study in Warsaw and a fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin.\nCopyright © 2019 Project Syndicate.
